Queta recorded 23 points (11-15 FG, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in Tuesday's 116-112 loss to the Ontario Clippers.
While Queta was active defensively, it ultimately cost him as he fouled out in the fourth quarter. Also, his six turnovers contributed to Tuesday's narrow defeat.
