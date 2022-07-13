Queta (calf) will play Wednesday against the Thunder, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Queta was unable to return to action Sunday after leaving due to calf soreness, but the problem appears to have subsided after a few days to rest. The big man tallied 12 points, seven boards and four blocks before his departure Sunday and will aim to follow that with another strong showing Wednesday.
