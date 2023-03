Queta posted 18 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds and five blocks in 33 minutes during Thursday's 98-97 loss to the Skyforce.

Queta missed out on posting his 11th double-double of the season in Thursday's postseason loss by just one rebound. His five blocks were also his second-highest mark of the season. However, he coughed up three turnovers and dished out no assists.