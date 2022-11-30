Queta recorded 38 points (12-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 18 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 110-103 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Queta posted his season-high in points and rebounds in Saturday's win. Queta's overall impact included efficient scoring, six offensive rebounds, and great production defensively.