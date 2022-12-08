Queta recorded 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 107-94 win over the Blue.

Queta's 15 points were tied for a team-high as the Kings struggled to score Wednesday. While Queta did crash the glass effectively, his five turnovers were a game-high.