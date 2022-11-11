Queta tallied 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 FG, 2-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Thursday's 122-106 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.
Queta led both teams in rebounding despite the losing effort. Queta also made the most field goals on the team despite taking the third most attempts.
