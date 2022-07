Queta has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Summer League game against the Pacers due to left calf soreness.

Queta notched 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and four blocks in 17 minutes before suffering the injury. The extent of his issue is unknown, but his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Thunder.