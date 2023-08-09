The Kings signed Queta (foot) to a standard contract Tuesday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Queta split time between the NBA and G League in 2022-23 as a two-way player. In five appearances for Sacramento, he averaged 2.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 5.8 minutes. The 24-year-old center missed the end of the Summer League due to right foot soreness but should be ready to go for the regular season. Queta will likely compete for backup center minutes with Alex Len and Nerlens Noel in 2023-24.