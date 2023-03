Queta recorded 25 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 116-104 win over the Capitanes.

Queta was two rebounds shy of recording his 11th double-double of 2022-23 on Friday. He will end the regular season averaging 16.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 blocks in 27.7 minutes across 29 games.