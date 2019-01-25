Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Absent from injury report
Bjelica (back) was removed from Thursday's injury report.
Bjelica missed his first game of the season Tuesday due to his back injury but will figure to return for Friday's game against the Grizzlies now that he's been removed from the injury report. He'll likely see his typical role in the starting rotation.
