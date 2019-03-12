Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Another double-double off bench

Bjelica finished with 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and a steal over 36 minutes in the Kings' loss to the Wizards on Monday.

Bjelica had a strong double-double in Monday's loss, shooting better than 50.0 percent from the field and from three in the process. Although he's fallen out of the starting lineup, he's played 29.8 minutes per game over his last four contests and produced a double-double in each of his last two, showing that he can still be productive in a complementary role.