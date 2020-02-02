Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Another tough night Saturday

Bjelica had nine points (3-8 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 129-113 loss to the Lakers.

Bjelica struggled again Saturday, continuing to trend in the wrong direction. His minutes are all but assured with Marvin Bagley (foot) apparently unable to stay healthy despite barely playing this season. After a few sub-par performances, Bjelica could be dropped in a few leagues. If that is the case and you have a spare roster spot, he should be added given he remains in a favorable situation.