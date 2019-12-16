Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Attempts two field goals Sunday
Bjelica compiled two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 100-79 victory over Golden State.
Bjelica remained in the starting lineup for the Kings but attempted just two field goals in the victory. Marvin Bagley is progressing nicely and there is a feeling he could eventually supplant Bjelica in the starting lineup. Despite being a top-70 player this season, a move to the bench would likely see Bjelica fall out of the standard league conversation.
More News
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores 12 points in Start•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Just 10 points in victory•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Sticks in starting lineup•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Nails game-winner Monday•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores season-high 30 points•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores 18 points against Chicago•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...