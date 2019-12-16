Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Attempts two field goals Sunday

Bjelica compiled two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 100-79 victory over Golden State.

Bjelica remained in the starting lineup for the Kings but attempted just two field goals in the victory. Marvin Bagley is progressing nicely and there is a feeling he could eventually supplant Bjelica in the starting lineup. Despite being a top-70 player this season, a move to the bench would likely see Bjelica fall out of the standard league conversation.