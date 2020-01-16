Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Available Wednesday
Bjelica (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks
The 31-year-old was considered probable while dealing with the right ankle sprain, but he'll be suiting up Wednesday as expected. Bjelica has started the last nine games and all but three games this season, and he figures to be in the starting five again versus Dallas.
