Bjelica will start Thursday's game against the Pelicans, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Coach Luke Walton experimented with starting Cory Joseph instead of Bjelica, but he'll go back to the 6-foot-10 Serbian on Thursday. Through the first three seeding games, he's averaged 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.3 minutes.
