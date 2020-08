Bjelica recorded 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 136-122 win over the Kings.

Bjelica flirted with a triple-double in the finale, and his passing was especially great. He dropped a career-high 13 dimes to only one turnover, helping facilitate the offense with De'Aaron Fox (shoulder) out.