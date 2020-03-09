Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Churns out double-double

Bjelica put up 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes Sunday in the Kings' 118-113 loss to the Raptors.

Bjelica had been a standout fantasy performer for about a month-long stretch earlier in the season when Marvin Bagley missed time or was limited by a sore left foot, but the 31-year-old hasn't been quite as good since Bagley aggravated the injury Jan. 20. Though Bjelica remains locked in as the Kings' clear top option at power forward, he was averaging just 7.5 points and 5.5 boards in the first four games of March before coming through with the double-double Sunday. Even in what was a relatively good performance for Bjelica, he still failed to knock down a three-pointer and provided his first blocked shot since the All-Star break. Bjelica no longer looks like the must-roster option in 12-team leagues he was earlier this season, especially with the Kings only set to play two games this week.