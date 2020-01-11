Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Cleared to play
Bjelica (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Bucks, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bjelica was removed from the Kings' injury report yesterday before being added again Friday afternoon. However, he has since been given the green light and figures to take on his usual workload, assuming he avoids any setbacks.
