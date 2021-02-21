Bjelica will come off the bench Saturday against the Bulls.
After starting Thursday, Bjelica will head back to the bench. However, he could still see significant action, as the Kings are dealing with multiple frontcourt absences. In the four games this season that Bjelica has seen at least 20 minutes, he has averaged 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
