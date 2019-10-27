Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Does nothing in starting role

Bjelica compiled just seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Saturday's 113-81 loss to Utah.

Bjelica remained in the starting lineup Saturday, filling in for the injured Marvin Bagley (finger). In his 17 minutes on the floor, Bjelica amassed just seven points and does not look like a player worth rostering in 12-team leagues. The Kings are going to have to make changes and perhaps he can work his way into a streaming role but there are most definitely more appealing options around at the moment.