Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Double-double off bench

Bjelica scored 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 29 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 102-94 win over the Knicks.

After getting three DNPs in a four-game span at the end of February, the 30-year-old has worked his way back into the frontcourt rotation in March due to Marvin Bagley's knee injury. Bjelica now has six double-doubles on the season, and while he might have some short-term fantasy value in deeper formats, his role will shrink again once Bagley is healthy.