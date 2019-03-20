Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Double-doubles in favorable matchup

Bjelica compiled 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-121 loss to the Nets.

Bjelica bucked the recent trend by playing 28 minutes Tuesday, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds. He had been trending down prior to Tuesday and this performance was certainly not expected. Both teams went small which factored into the increased playing time and owners should not get too excited about his outlook.