Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Double-doubles in favorable matchup
Bjelica compiled 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-121 loss to the Nets.
Bjelica bucked the recent trend by playing 28 minutes Tuesday, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds. He had been trending down prior to Tuesday and this performance was certainly not expected. Both teams went small which factored into the increased playing time and owners should not get too excited about his outlook.
More News
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Role diminishes Sunday•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Moving into starting five•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Another double-double off bench•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Double-double off bench•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Out of starting five, rotation•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Moves to bench•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.