Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Double-doubles in loss Tuesday

Bjelica ended with 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 loss to Portland.

Bjelica pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds Tuesday, adding 14 points to record his fourth double-double of the season. His playing time continues to fluctuate from night to night and is typically based around how he is shooting the ball and the play of those around him. He is the 75th ranked player for the season and despite some inconsistencies, he is worth rostering in all formats.