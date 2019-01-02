Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Double-doubles in loss Tuesday
Bjelica ended with 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 loss to Portland.
Bjelica pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds Tuesday, adding 14 points to record his fourth double-double of the season. His playing time continues to fluctuate from night to night and is typically based around how he is shooting the ball and the play of those around him. He is the 75th ranked player for the season and despite some inconsistencies, he is worth rostering in all formats.
More News
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Solid scoring effort vs. Lakers•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Swats four balls in losing effort•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Returns to starting five•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Solid contributions in loss•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Posts double-double in win•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Heats up in win•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...