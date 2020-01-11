Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Double-doubles in loss

Bjelica totaled 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, four assists and a block in 40 minutes during Friday's 127-106 defeat to Milwaukee.

Bjelica (ankle) was not deterred from his injury, playing 40 minutes for the first time this year. He would step up to the occasion with his fifth double-double of the season, all completed in games where teammate Marvin Bagley was out. With Bagley (foot) questionable and a litany of team player injuries, the 31-year-old may be in line for another quality outing dependent on conditions present when the Kings host Orlando on Monday.