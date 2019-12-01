Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Double-doubles in overtime win

Bjelica totaled 10 points (3-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 100-97 victory over Denver.

Bjelica notched up a double-double during Saturday's game but only played 25 minutes despite the game going to overtime. He has been a top-100 player this season, however, the absence of Marvin Bagley (thumb) has to be factored into that. Bagley is slated to return shortly and that is likely to impact Bjelica's playing time and subsequent value.