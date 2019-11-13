Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Double-doubles in victory
Bjelica ended with 19 points (8-14 Fg, 3-7 3Pt), 12 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's victory over the Trail Blazers.
Bjelica had his best game in some time, helping the Kings to their most impressive victory of the season. The injury to Marvin Bagley (finger) has opened up opportunities for a number of players including Bjelica, although he is yet to fully capitalize. He may still be available in your league and if you are looking for a cheap source of threes and rebounds, Bjelica is worth a look.
