Bjelica posted 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 114-110 overtime loss to the Mavericks.
Bjelica was moved to the bench Tuesday in favor of Cory Joseph. He was still able to make an impact, however, finishing with his ninth double-double of the campaign. It was a nice bounce back, despite the loss, after Bjelica went 1-for-4 for two points in 20 minutes during the Kings' previous contest against the Magic.
More News
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Moving to bench•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Posts 13 points in start•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Churns out double-double•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Only six points in victory•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Struggles from distance Sunday•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Hits double digits again•