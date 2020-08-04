Bjelica posted 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 114-110 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Bjelica was moved to the bench Tuesday in favor of Cory Joseph. He was still able to make an impact, however, finishing with his ninth double-double of the campaign. It was a nice bounce back, despite the loss, after Bjelica went 1-for-4 for two points in 20 minutes during the Kings' previous contest against the Magic.