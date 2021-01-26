Bjelica (back) is not expected to play in Wednesday's game against Orlando.

The Kings are set to return to play after a pair of postponements, but it looks as though Bjelica will be unavailable, as he's listed as doubtful due to back spasms. The veteran forward fell out of the rotation earlier in the month, so his projected absence shouldn't have much of an effect on the Kings' frontcourt Wednesday.

More News