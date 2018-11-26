Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Efficient in loss
Bjelica generated 12 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes in the Kings' 133-112 loss to the Jazz on Sunday.
Bjelica was once again outpaced in minutes by rookie Marvin Bagley, but he made the most of his time on the court. The 30-year-old continues to hold on to a starting spot despite some recent inconsistencies, but his minutes have now dipped under 20 in three of his past five games. Whether Bagley eventually usurps him for the top job at power forward remains to be seen, but Bjelica figures to retain an important role in the Kings' fast-paced offense regardless of whether he's on the first or second unit.
More News
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Sees offensive uptick in win•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Solid in complementary role•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Makes most of opportunities in win•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Nice bounce-back in Friday's victory•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scoreless in 19 minutes during loss•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Emphatic run continues Tuesday•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...