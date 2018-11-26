Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Efficient in loss

Bjelica generated 12 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes in the Kings' 133-112 loss to the Jazz on Sunday.

Bjelica was once again outpaced in minutes by rookie Marvin Bagley, but he made the most of his time on the court. The 30-year-old continues to hold on to a starting spot despite some recent inconsistencies, but his minutes have now dipped under 20 in three of his past five games. Whether Bagley eventually usurps him for the top job at power forward remains to be seen, but Bjelica figures to retain an important role in the Kings' fast-paced offense regardless of whether he's on the first or second unit.