Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Emphatic run continues Tuesday
Bjelica finished with 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 victory over the Magic.
Bjelica continues to amaze, pouring in another 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting while contributing across the board Tuesday. He certainly appears to have embraced his move from Minnesota in the off-season, currently averaging 15.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 2.3 triples all on 58.2 percent shooting. He will likely see a dip in minutes in any game that turns to garbage time. Despite that, he should be owned everywhere while he is hot. If he was dropped in your league, make sure you find a way to get him on your roster. Remember, there are no friends in fantasy.
