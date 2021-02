Bjelica will start Thursday's game against the Heat, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bjelica is set for his first start of the season after he played just five minutes during Monday's loss to the Nets. The 32-year-old's role has been all over the place this season, as he hasn't even appeared in 14 of the team's 27 games. Bjelica will have a chance to improve on his season high of 15 points in the starting role.