Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Expected to play Monday
Bagley (ankle) is expected to play Monday against the Magic, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Bjelica injured his ankle in Tuesday's win over the Suns, but proceeded to play 40 minutes and finished with a double-double in the Kings' following game Friday versus Milwaukee. Since Bjelica was able to practice Sunday without any complications, he looks like he'll be good to go Monday, though he could notice a reduction in minutes if Marvin Bagley (foot) is deemed ready to play.
