Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Expected to start with Bagley out
Bjelica is likely to replace Marvin Bagley (thumb), who is out 4-to-6 weeks, in the starting five, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
While coach Luke Walton noted that a final decision has not been made, Bjelica should see an increased role whether he starts or not. In 70 starts last season, he averaged 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and a combined 1.4 steals/blocks.
