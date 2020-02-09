Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Extends solid scoring run

Bjelica notched 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 122-102 win over the Spurs.

Bjelica has scored in double digits in his last three games, a feat he has accomplished in all but five games since the calendar flipped to 2020. He is doing it at an efficient rate as well, as Bjelica is making 61.5 percent of his shots while connecting on 71.4 percent of his threes during that aforementioned three-game run.