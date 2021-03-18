Bjelica tallied zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 win over the Wizards.

Bjelica has gotten back into the rotation over the past eight games, and he's averaged 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.5 minutes. Marvin Bagley breaking his hand should continue to give Bjelica opportunities, though the veteran's name has been swirling in trade rumors, and it's possible he's not on the Kings after the deadline.