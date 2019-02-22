Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Fails to see any action Thursday

Bjelica put up zero stats, failing to see any action in Thursday's 125-123 loss to the Warriors.

Bjelica moved to the bench Thursday with Bogdan Bogdanovic shifting into the starting lineup. Not only was Bjelica moved to the bench, but he also fell completely out of the rotation. It remains to be seen whether this move is permanent but nonetheless, he can be dropped in most formats.

