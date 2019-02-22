Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Fails to see any action Thursday
Bjelica put up zero stats, failing to see any action in Thursday's 125-123 loss to the Warriors.
Bjelica moved to the bench Thursday with Bogdan Bogdanovic shifting into the starting lineup. Not only was Bjelica moved to the bench, but he also fell completely out of the rotation. It remains to be seen whether this move is permanent but nonetheless, he can be dropped in most formats.
More News
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Moves to bench•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores just seven points Monday•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Nears double-double in win•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Fills stat sheet in Friday's win•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Returns to starting five•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Absent from injury report•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...