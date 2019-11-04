Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Fills stat sheet against Knicks

Bjelica contributed 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3PT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal during Sacramento's 113-92 win over New York on Sunday.

Bjelica has been making the most out of Marvin Bagley's absence due to a finger injury, as he has scored in double digits in each of his last four starts. He should remain as a starter for the foreseeable future, and will try to keep his scoring run alive Wednesday at Toronto.