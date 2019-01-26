Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Fills stat sheet in Friday's win

Bjelica chipped in 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 99-96 win over the Grizzlies.

Bjelica returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a back injury. However, the ailment showed no signs of lingering, as Bjelica tallied his fifth double-double and fifth showing with at least four made threes through 48 appearances. The 30-year-old forward recorded only seven double-doubles through his first three seasons (192 appearances), which he could end up surpassing in this season alone. Moreover, Bjelica is maintaining career-high per-game averages in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, made threes, and minutes while connecting on career-best shooting percentages from the field and beyond the arc.