Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Goes scoreless in loss

Bjelica had zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and five assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 120-100 loss to the Thunder.

Bjelica failed to score Wednesday, barely contributing despite playing 24 minutes. This was arguably his worst performance of the season and was a real blow for those who had him active on a relatively low-volume day. As long as Richaun Holmes (shoulder) and Marvin Bagley (foot) are out, Bjelica is going to see plenty of run and owners should not be panicking after one poor performance.