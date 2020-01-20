Play

Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Good to go Monday

Bjelica (ankle) is available Monday against the Heat.

Bjelica has been dealing with a sprained right ankle recently but will continue to play through the issue. Over his last five games, the veteran forward is averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 36.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories