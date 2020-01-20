Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Good to go Monday
Bjelica (ankle) is available Monday against the Heat.
Bjelica has been dealing with a sprained right ankle recently but will continue to play through the issue. Over his last five games, the veteran forward is averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 36.0 minutes.
