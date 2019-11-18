Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Grabs 14 rebounds in Sunday's win
Bjelica generated 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and a block in 30 minutes during Sunday's win over Boston.
Bjelica reached double-figures for the eigth-time this season while posting his second double-double of the year. The Serbian forward's done an admirable job filling in for Marvin Bagley (finger), who's still more than a week away from returning. Though his averages will likely drop a bit after Bagley returns, Bjelica's well worth a look in standard formats as he's averaging a career-high 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.0 steal in 24.5 minutes.
