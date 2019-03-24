Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Grabs 17 boards in crucial win

Bjelica put up 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Saturday's 112-103 win over the Suns.

Saturday's game was by far Bjelica's best effort since regaining a starting role for the Kings two weeks ago. Even as a starter, Bjelica's minutes and totals are often eclipsed by Marvin Bagley's effort off the bench, but the 30-year old big man got hot early and stayed on the court. Bagley's presence compromises his fantasy value and makes him a risky frontcourt play.