Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Heading to Sacramento

After reneging on a deal with Philadelphia, Bjelica has agreed to a three-year, $20.5 million deal with the Kings, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Bjelica agreed to terms on a contract with the 76ers earlier in the week, but ultimately backed out. It was reported his decision was based on his wishes to stay close to his family in Europe. Thus, his decision to join the Kings is relatively surprising. The deal may have been too much to turn down, as it matched the length he was reportedly looking for. He averaged 6.8 points 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 triples across 20.5 minutes for the Timberwolves last season, and figures to see a similar role off the bench as a stretch-four next season.