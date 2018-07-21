Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Heading to Sacramento
After reneging on a deal with Philadelphia, Bjelica has agreed to a three-year, $20.5 million deal with the Kings, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Bjelica agreed to terms on a contract with the 76ers earlier in the week, but ultimately backed out. It was reported his decision was based on his wishes to stay close to his family in Europe. Thus, his decision to join the Kings is relatively surprising. The deal may have been too much to turn down, as it matched the length he was reportedly looking for. He averaged 6.8 points 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 triples across 20.5 minutes for the Timberwolves last season, and figures to see a similar role off the bench as a stretch-four next season.
More News
-
Nemanja Bjelica: Will not play for Sixers this season•
-
76ers' Nemanja Bjelica: Agrees to deal with Philadelphia•
-
Nemanja Bjelica: Qualifying offer pulled•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Surprising team-high scoring total•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Heads back to bench Friday•
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...