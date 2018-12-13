Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Heats up in win
Bjelica turned in 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 29 minutes in the Kings' 141-130 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
Bjelica's four made threes tied Yogi Ferrell for second on the Kings behind Buddy Hield for the night, as Sacramento finished with a franchise-record 19 three-pointers overall. The 30-year-old's totals in both shot attempts and points fell just under his season highs, with his scoring checking in behind only the 26 points he tallied against the Wizards back on Oct. 26. Bjelica's offensive production continues to fluctuate, but his ability to get hot from distance affords him the ability to pile up the points in fairly efficient fashion.
