Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Hits double figures in loss
Bjelica tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes Tuesday in the Kings' 126-112 loss to the Nuggets.
Since being named the starting power forward for the No. 17 season opener against the Jazz had pouring in 18 points in that contest, Bjelica has retained a role on the top unit, but his contributions have been more modest in the subsequent three games. His averages of 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in those contests haven't been especially helpful, but more troubling is the fact that he's been held under 25 minutes on two occasions Even if he improves upon his stat output in future games, Bjelica will have a tough time carving out ample playing time in the rotation with the Kings determined to find minutes for No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley.
