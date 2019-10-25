Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: In starting lineup Friday

Bjelica will start at power forward in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

As expected, Bjelica will get the starting nod Friday with Bagley (thumb) out for at least the next month and should give the Kings a bit more spacing with their starting unit. Bjelica should see a decent-sized boost in usage while Bagley is sidelined, but coach Luke Walton did say Friday that the team will look to use Harrison Barnes more often at the four in small-ball lineups.