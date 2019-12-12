Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Just 10 points in victory
Bjelica managed 10 points and five rebounds in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 94-93 victory over Oklahoma City.
Bjelica remained in the starting lineup Wednesday despite the return of Marvin Bagley. In just 22 minutes, Bjelica failed to replicate his production from the past few games. It would make sense that Bagley eventually slides into the starting lineup to replace Bjelica. Until we get a clear picture of how the minutes are going to play out, Bjelica could be worth holding onto in certain situations.
