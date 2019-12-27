Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Just 16 minutes in double-OT
Bjelica had just seven points, four rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Thursday's 105-104 loss to Minnesota.
Bjelica played just 16 minutes Thursday despite the game going into double-overtime. Add to this the fact that Marvin Bagley (foot) left early and things certainly aren't looking good for Bjelica. If Bagley is forced to miss time here, Bjelica would be the likely beneficiary. Although, based on this performance, the playing time could be matchup dependent. He is a player to keep an eye on in case Bagley is ruled out but only then would you consider picking him up.
