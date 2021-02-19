Bjelica produced 25 points (11-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Thursday's 118-110 loss to the Heat.

Bjelica was a surprise start leading up to Thursday's game, as many expected Marvin Bagley to run alongside Hassan Whiteside in a game without Richaun Holmes and Harrison Barnes. Although Bagley turned in a strong game, it was Bjelica who surpassed all scorers in the loss. While he's too risky as a fantasy prospect, he may be worth considering if Holmes or Barnes is out for the weekend, as the Kings play a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday.