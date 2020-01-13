Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Makes it through shootaround
Bjelica (ankle) was able to participate in Monday's shootaround, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bjelica is on track to play Monday, though he'll remain a probable designation until the team makes his availability official. The 31-year-old suffered a minor ankle injury during last Tuesday's win over the Suns, but has toughed it out since and managed to play 40 minutes in Friday's loss to Milwaukee.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...