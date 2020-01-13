Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Makes it through shootaround

Bjelica (ankle) was able to participate in Monday's shootaround, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bjelica is on track to play Monday, though he'll remain a probable designation until the team makes his availability official. The 31-year-old suffered a minor ankle injury during last Tuesday's win over the Suns, but has toughed it out since and managed to play 40 minutes in Friday's loss to Milwaukee.